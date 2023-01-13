—

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has raced to become one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books in the United Kingdom.

While the pre-publications leaks had angered sections of the press in the UK and Australia, there are many smaller revelations in the book that makes for interesting reading. One of these was Harry discussing openly the public speculation about his sexuality.

Harry revealed that he used to overhear people discussing whether he was gay while standing in supermarket queues. The magazine racks would be filled with stories of the Royal family in tabloids and other publications.

Advertisement

Beautifully Written

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman)

The only instance when he intervened was when he witnessed a customer arguing with a cashier in one of the supermarkets. “I stepped forward, showed my face, cleared my throat: ‘Excuse me. Not sure what’s going on here, but I don’t think you should be speaking to her like that,’” Harry wrote.

Out gay ABC journalist James Longman in his review described the memoir as “really well written, beautifully written” and “very compelling”.

Advertisement

Harry Defended Gay Soldier

In 2020, former soldier James Wharton, the British army’s first out gay soldier, who had served with Harry, opened up about how the Prince had defended him from bullies who targeted him for his sexuality.

The incident dates back to 2008 when Harry was Wharton’s tank commander.

“I got into my tank where Prince Harry was doing something, and he could see that I was clearly affected by something and he asked me what the problem was,” revealed Wharton.

“I told him that there were a couple of soldiers outside who weren’t very happy with the fact I was gay.”

Wharton told Force News that Harry was “quite offended that his gunner was being picked on by these people, Prince Harry went out and saw those soldiers and spoke to them, and the problem went away. He told them off, and they left me alone.”











