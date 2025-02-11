Qtopia Creates LGBTQIA+ Education Program For Rural and Regional Schools

Qtopia Sydney is launching its first-ever regional education road trip, bringing vital lessons on inclusion, advocacy, and self-expression to students in more than 20 schools across New South Wales.

The inaugural journey will see Qtopia educators travelling from Sydney to Broken Hill via Dubbo, Wilcannia, Orange and Trundle, before returning through Ivanhoe and Yass over the month of April.

By fostering understanding, compassion and belonging, the program aims to equip students with the tools to challenge harmful behaviours, embrace self-expression, and become advocates for positive change.

“Our goal is to build a better future through engagement with students and young

people, fostering empathy and understanding for generations to come. By educating

the next generation of leaders, we aim to cultivate more compassionate, inclusive

and accepting communities,” said Greg Fisher, CEO of Qtopia Sydney.

Program desperately needed, says principal

Although Qtopia focuses on LGBTQIA+ stories, its education programs are designed to resonate with all students through the exploration of of universal experiences faced by marginalised and minority groups. The inaugural program focuses on advocacy, activism, self-expression, and Legacy, encouraging students to channel their passions into action that will benefit their communities.

The education team has worked closely with the Department of Education to ensure the programs they’re presenting will meet curriculum standards and provide practical, engaging experiences.

“We are proud of our partnership with Qtopia Sydney,” said NSW Department of

Education Secretary Murat Dizdar. “Every student, no matter where they live in

NSW, should feel like they can be themselves in a safe and inclusive environment.”

John Southon, the principal of Trundle Central School, was an early partner in the initiative, and said that the message of hope and belonging the program would bring is desperately needed.

“I can’t lose one more child to suicide because of shame relating to their

identity, and I am proud to endorse Qtopia Sydney’s programs knowing first hand

the value it will have to my students.”

Qtopia educators will also host Town Hall Days, bringing students from the local community together to collaborate on inclusive, large scale projects, emphasising the importance of collective effort in creating meaningful change.