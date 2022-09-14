—

Manchester’s first out gay Lord Mayor Carl Austin-Behan has claimed that Queen Elizabeth “cared about our LGBT community”.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Tributes have flowed in for the Queen from across the world, including from people who had met her in her lifetime. Behan was one of the few people in the world to have had met the Queen personally and to have had a conversation with her.

Austin-Behan, who was forced out of the RAF in the 1990s for being gay, was the city’s first out gay Lord Mayor. He is currently the LGBT adviser to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and served as the Lord Mayor of the city between 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement

Queen’s Visit To Manchester

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Austin-Behan, who was also Mr Gay UK 2001, recalled the late Queen’s visit to Manchester last year.

Ahead of the visit, Buckingham Palace called him to arrange the LGBT choir to perform during her visit to Manchester Cathedral on July 8, 2021 for the 600th anniversary of the Collegiate Church. He forwarded the Palace’s request to the Manchester Lesbian and Gay Chorus, now known as the Manchester Proud Chorus.

Austin-Behan recalled meeting the Queen, who remarked how young he looked for a former Lord Mayor.

Advertisement

Queen Was Knowledgeable About LGBT Community

“There was the warmth straightaway. Then we started talking about the community work that I’ve been doing, the charity work with LGBT Foundation, and also Fighting With pride. She was very knowledgeable as well about Manchester’s LGBTQI+ community,” he recollected.

“We spoke about the changes that have happened in the last 20 years, from me being kicked out of the air force. She understood the changes and the fact that I was now married, it was a legal marriage, and we had children, and the fact that that we, how we’ve moved on,” said Austi-Behan.

“For her to have that understanding, and also to sort of realise the fact that she knew what Manchester’s LGBTQ community was, was beautiful,” the former Lord Mayor said.

In an interview with the BBC funded Democracy Reporting Service, Austin-Behan said that the Queen “cared for the LGBT community.“