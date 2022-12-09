—

It’s starting to feel like an Aussie summer and what better way to celebrate than these fun events happening in Queer Sydney!

A December To Remember: A Festive Walkthrough Experience

While this isn’t an exclusively queer event, everyone loves a good selfie, and what better way to get your Christmas pics than MimmynVovo’s Photo Studio in Rosebery?

A gorgeous interactive Christmas experience where you can wander through four photo studios that are all decked up for the holidays. A ‘Winter Wonderland’ ball pit completely decorated that’ll trick you into thinking you’re spending time in Santa’s workshop.

And kids can write their letters to Santa and have them mailed to the North Pole. And for those who aren’t necessarily into the whole Christmas vibe, there’s a set that features The Nightmare Before Christmas’s Jack Skellington.

When: Every day from 12 pm to 8 pm until Friday 23rd December

Where: Unit 24 26/108 Dunning Ave, Rosebery

Price: Child – $25/Adult – $35 for 1 hour

Sequinned Steps LGBTIQ Sydney Tour

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was Sydney’s world-famous Mardi Gras. Prior to its establishment in June 1978, there was 200 years’ worth of gay and lesbian history in the city. From the bright rainbow crossing in Surry Hills to a gay governor who scandalized the British Empire, listen to the stories, and explore the sites that has defined Sydney as a queer ally.

When: Runs every day from 4 pm to 6 pm until Monday 2nd January 2023. Some days are excluded.

Where: Hyde Park Barracks

Price: $31

Oz Queer Hags – WorldPride Float Fundraiser Extravaganza

The community float formally known as the Oz Fag Hags will be hosting a float trivia fundraiser this Sunday at the Unicorn Hotel, with all funds raised going directly to making their 2023 floats.

It’ll be hosted by International Drag Queen Superstar and former Alternative Miss Ireland, Peaches Queen.

When: Sunday 11th December from 6 pm to 11:30 pm

Where: The Unicorn Hotel, 106 Oxford Street

Price: $20 – $50

Pride Inner West Photoshoot Callout

As part of their Pride Inner West 2023, the Inner West Council aims to showcase and highlight the incredible members of the LGBTQI+ community and allies.

So grab your lovers, pals, pooches, sporting group, and even your exes for some group shots. And don’t worry, stars who like to fly solo are welcome as well. Make sure to book if you want to secure your spot.

When: Sunday 18th December from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Marrickville Library and Pavilion

Price: Free