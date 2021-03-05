—

Rainbow post boxes are popping up on the streets of Sydney and Perth courtesy Australia Post.

The street post boxes decorated with the progress Pride flag, which include the Trans/BIPOC flags have been spotted in Darlinghurst, Paddington and Centennial Park in Sydney and some streets in Perth. Australia Post has promised that more such post boxes will come up in other cities, across the country to celebrate Pride.

“These Street Posting Boxes popping up around Sydney and Perth are another way we can show our pride in our people, with our activities and workplace based initiatives underlining our commitment to being an LGBTQI+ inclusive and supportive business to our customers and the communities which we serve,” Gary Starr, Australia Post’s Executive General Manager of Business, Government and International and executive sponsor of the PostPride told Star Observer.

Starr emphasised that “Australia Post proudly supports people of all sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status.”

PostPride is the network group of Australia Post’s LGBTQI+ employees and allies. The Post’s employee groups have participated in Fair Days in Perth and Newcastle, Sydney Mardi Gras and Midsumma and Pride marches in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Geelong.

Advertisement released two commemorative special stamps to celebrate the second anniversary of the 2017 Marriage Vote that led to the legalisation of same-sex marriages in Australia.

The first stamp depicted a rainbow with the message “Love Is Love”and the second stamp featured Melbourne couple Bec and Paula and Sydney couple David and Nick celebrating the “Yes” vote.

This was a change from 2017 when Australia Post ordered the Cobargo post office in New South Wales to remove its rainbow flag. Australia Post had then said that it wanted to “ensure its post offices and other facilities are not used for making statements on political issues.”

Last month, our neighbours across the ditch released a special Rainbow Pride stamp. New Zealand Post issued the stamp to coincide with Pride celebrations in Auckland and Wellington and mark the 35th anniversary of the passing of the Homosexual Law Reform Act that decriminalised same-sex relationships.