Board members from the Federation of Gay Games at the Mid Year Meeting in San Francisco. Photo: Gay Games/Facebook

Registration for the 11th Gay Games is now open for those who wish to join the rainbow Olympics. The games will take place next year from 3rd November to 11th November.

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) were thrilled to announce that the games will be co-hosted by Hong Kong and Guadalajara, along with being the first Gay Games in both Asia and Latin America.

FGG has urged those who wish to participate to sign up quickly as due to the current world circumstances, they are “working to a much tighter timeframe.”

“Ensuring that everyone whoever they are, whatever their background, sexual orientation or gender identity, have the right to take part in their chosen identity being the most inclusive games, with personal best, participation and above all inclusion, at its heart,” the statement read.

Guadalajara and Hong Kong Keen To Host

Gay Games Guadalajara’s Monica Sanchez said that after recent world issues, it was time “to meet again, to hug each other and with pride celebrate our freedom.”

“The appointment is in Guadalajara, at the XI Gay Games 2023. It will be a unique experience; the first time that we will meet again at the biggest diversity party after the global health emergency; and it will be the first time that we will do it in Latin America,” Sanchez said.

Gay Games’ Hong Kong co-chair, Lisa Lam had confirmed that Hong Kong was ready to take on this challenge.

“We are telling the world that Hong Kong is ready to rise to the challenge of hosting this international, multi-sport arts and culture event,” Lam said.

“[Which] for many participants this will be once-in-a-lifetime, unforgettable experience that gives them a sense of belonging and empowerment, making friends for life.”

What Are The Gay Games?

FGG is a global governing body for the Gay Games and is in charge of the oversight of the games, along with continuing to produce the games.

Since its establishment back in 1982, the quadrennial games have taken place in seven countries, with participants coming from over 100 countries. It was started by Olympian Dr. Tom Waddell due to his experiences at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.