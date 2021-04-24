—

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race certainly has been a little different to previous incarnations, what with the ongoing pandemic and all.

But RuPaul has continued to shine in what has been some of our darkest hours- and I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve previously never been the biggest fan, but this season was gooooood and I am now solid convert to what I like to call “The Gay FL”.

Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t yet watched the Season 13 finale, do not read further…

So today, came season 13’s finale and of course without being able to host live audience, fans experienced the long-awaited climax from the RuPaul Drag Race Drive In – a cute touch, with season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall sharing hosting duties.

GotMikk as the winner of this year’s Snatch Game and the first trans man to compete in RuPaul her-story shared a rather ‘gorge’ moment with Paris Hilton – whom she so eloquently portrayed in episode 9.

The tribute to the late Chi Chi DeVayne who passed away in August last year was a moving and touching moment. One which somehow bought what we are all facing around the world into context.

Advertisement

Spoiler Alert: Seriously stop reading now, if you are still planning to watch the Season 13 finale.

Having badly sprained an ankle a few months ago, the only queen to end up in the Porkchop Loading Dock and rise to in this season’s top four – Rosé was knocked out at the first hurdle.

Unfortunately, she said goodbye to the competition in an outfit a colour more befitting the mother of a bride at some low rent wedding, than a top four contestant on one of the most wildly popular shows of the last decade. To be fair, I was glad when this queen was finally told to sashay away……

But to be taken down Miss Muse? I mean I for one have no idea how Kandy survived beyond the point of that pocket dress and not one or two but four lip-syncs, honestly this queen was as surprised as the one next to see her standing there right at the very end…

Advertisement

Spoiler Alert: Honestly, if you have reached this far, you may as well read on to find out the winner of Season 13.

Miss Congeniality or the winner of RuPaul’s Best Friends Race was not a surprise, Lala Ri.

I AM SEASON 13’S MISS CONGENIALITY!!!!!! THANKS TO ALL OF MY SISTERS!!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!! MY @rupaulsdragrace EXPERIENCE WAS BEYOND AMAZING!!! I AM SO GRATEFUL FOR EVERY MOMENT!!!! THANKS TO ALL OF THE FANS FOR ALL OF THE SUPPORT!!! NICE HEAUXS WIN TOO!!! SPREAD LOVE!! 🤎 pic.twitter.com/cfFcSfzZMV — LaLa Ri (@MissLaLaRi) April 24, 2021

So, down to our top two queens, and it was pretty obvious the competition was already done. Kandy should have just bowed out at this moment….. and did anyone else find themselves yelling at the screen “girl clean those fingerprints off those sunglasses! its the final FFS!”

Thankfully she must have heard, because they were quickly gone before they could cause any more offence.

And let’s face it Symone slayed, from start to finish of season 13, delivering not only the most sickening, but also the most though provoking and provocative looks. Her episode 9 runway look will be one to go down in her-story.

So…I just won RuPaul’s Drag Race s13!!! I have no words! I love every single one of y’all from the bottom of my heart! Thank you to my family, my house, my friends! It has been the most magical ride of my life and it is my honor to be your reigning queen! pic.twitter.com/zw0r39OvXP — Symone (@the_symonee) April 24, 2021

Let’s also take a moment to discuss Symone delivering that one final, nope…. sorry two final costume Ruveals – I mean exploding hair pieces- I’ve seen it all now and can now die one happy queen.

Thankfully too, unlike Bimini Bon Boulash who was outrageously robbed of her title in the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK– the crown certainly went to the right queen this time.

Is yo blood suga low?! Get into some of @the_symonee's best moments from #DragRace Season 13!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ljYUP8frsf — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 22, 2021

RuPaul’s pussy is very much on fire right now and gurl she aint given us the chance to come up for air, what with the premiere of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiering next Saturday, it’s almost time for some of our most loved local drag superstars to ‘start their engines…’.