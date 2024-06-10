SA Making History With Huge Queer Festival At End of 2024 Adelaide Pride March

Pride Adelaide have announced that this year’s Pride March will be one for the history books, as they are collaborating with LGBTQI+ festival Poppin’ Out to create the largest-ever single-day pride event in SA.

South Australia will be celebrating 51 years of the Pride March this year.

Eric Kuhlmann, Chair of Pride Adelaide, reflected on the significance of this year’s march, stating, “As we commemorate 51 years of Pride in Adelaide, our new route through the city’s east side symbolises a vibrant future and a closer connection to our community’s core”.

The Pride March, which will be held in November, will be in a circular route that ends at Synagogue Place in the city’s East end. This side street, where Mary’s Poppin is located, is where the Pride March version of Poppin’ Out will be held.

“Collaborating with Poppin Out allows us to amplify our celebration and further enhance our commitment to inclusivity and acceptance,” said Kuhlmann. “I invite everyone to join us and be part of the historic Pride March 2024.”

Poppin Out is from the minds behind beloved Adelaide LGBTQI+ venue Mary’s Poppin. The event is “set to be a day to night street party full of fierce performances and fabulous DJ sets like you’ve never seen before, all set on the street in front of Marys”.

The lineup for the queer street festival is enormous, including Samantha Jade, Nikki Webster and Brendan Maclean, with drag headliners such as Art Simone, Kane Enable, and Kween Kong.

The first iteration of Poppin Out was during Adelaide Fringe. It was an overwhelming success, and saw Aussie pop legends Sneaky Sound System take the main stage by storm. The second Poppin Out was held in February this year, which saw the event grow even bigger.

Director of Poppin Out and Marys Poppin Owner Stephen Craddock said, “After the community’s response to Poppin Out during Adelaide Fringe we are beyond excited to do it all again by partnering with Pride Adelaide for the ultimate celebration of Pride.”

“Pride March invites everyone to defiantly be themselves, to step up and demand visibility for who they are, the same values we built Poppin Out on”, said Craddock.

The SA Pride March will be held on November 2, 2024, aligning with South Australia’s biggest LGBTQI+ event, Feast Festival.

Participants are to meet at Murlawirrapurka (Rymill Park, at the city’s East end) at 2pm, with the march beginning at 3pm.

To register for the march or for more information, visit the Adelaide Pride website.