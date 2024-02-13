Sophie Ellis-Bextor To Headline Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 Bondi Beach Party

English singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be headlining the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) 2024 Bondi Beach Party, which takes place on Saturday, February 24.

Ellis-Bextor is best known for the hit songs “Murder on the Dancefloor”, “Heartbreak (Make Me A Dancer)”, and “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)”.

Her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” will be a highlight of her set. The song has enjoyed a resurgence, thanks to the 2023 film Saltburn.

‘Murdering The Dancefloor Since 2001’

In a post to Instagram in January, she thanked fans for the song’s newfound popularity.

“Exactly 22 years ago to the day, #MurderOnTheDancefloor hit #2 on the UK charts and now, it’s back!”, Ellis-Bextor said.

“It’s just a wild and glorious adventure to see another generation embrace the song and show off their dance moves. THANK YOU SO MUCH! I honestly can’t quite believe what’s happening with this track – I don’t think I’ve used the word ‘bonkers’ so much in one week! – but honestly I’m so grateful to all who have supported this song… then, and now.”

Joined By An International Line-Up Of Artists And DJs

Ellis-Bextor will be joined by an international line-up of artists and DJs including Slayyyter, Jay Jay Revlon, Lagoon Femshaymer, Corey Craig, Tyoow, Mama de Leche, and Beth Yen.

This is the Bondi Beach Party’s second year, after making its debut at Sydney WorldPride 2023.

‘Biggest And Boldest Program In Years’

Going from February 16 until March 3, this year’s Mardi Gras season is packed with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music before climaxing on March 2 with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

According to organisers, this year promises to be “its biggest and boldest program in years.”

Tried and true events are back including the Progress Pride Flag Raising, Paradiso Pool Party, Kaftana Pool Party, Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball, Queer Art After Hours, Mardi Gras Party, Laneway, and obviously, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

In a statement, SGLMG CEO Gil Beckwith said, “On the eve of our 46th festival, I warmly invite you all to join us in a spirit of unity and togetherness. For the next 17 days, let’s embrace the power of our community.

“We’re here to connect, to share, and to envision a bright future together. In a world that can sometimes feel overshadowed by darkness, our festival stands as a beacon of light. So, I urge you, come with open hearts and minds, ready to connect, celebrate, and embody the inclusivity that lies at the very core of our community.”

For a full list of events visit mardigras.org.au