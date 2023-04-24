Success In HIV Treatments Could Eliminate Further Transmissions In Australia

Research into Australia’s HIV transmissions has shown a significant drop in infections, with potentially being the first country to ‘virtually eliminate’ further transmissions of the virus.

A 10-year study conducted by The UNSW’s Kirby Institute and The Burnet Institute saw a 66% decrease in HIV transmissions across 100,000 gay and bisexual men in NSW and Victoria.

The increased access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), antiretroviral medications, and HIV testing between 2010 and 2019, were the main contributors to reductions in transmissions.

This research is the first of its kind in researching the effectiveness for treatment-as-prevention (TasP) throughout a population. Dr. Denton Callander from the Kirby Institute noted that “as viral suppression increased, HIV incidence decreased,” endorsing the TasP strategies seen within the study.

“Its true potential (TasP) is unlocked when used in combination with the widespread availability of PrEP, and increased access to HIV testing and treatment, especially when delivered equitably,” Callander explains.

Initiatives from Australian governments, clinics, and community groups in providing pharmaceutical access to PrEP, reducing costs for medication and testing, and educating those at risk of HIV have evidently led to the decline in HIV infections.

Elimination “could be sooner than anyone thinks”

The Star Observer spoke with Dr Callander from the Kirby Institute regarding the report’s success and adherently seeing Australia become a “global leader for investing in HIV treatment.”

“Around the world, few, if any places have such high uptake of treatment as Australia and our study, shows what a smart investment this has been from a public health perspective,” he says.

Whilst estimations can not be exact when Australia could see HIV transmission eliminated, Callander expressed that the Kirby Institute “are thoughtful enough it could be sooner than anyone thinks.”

Acknowledging the effectiveness of antiretroviral medications for people living with HIV, he explains the effectiveness of TasP for reducing new HIV infections. Furthermore, the study saw the use of TasP alongside PrEP as being the most effective strategy in reducing infections.

“The key now is to use all the brilliant public health knowledge in Australia… we need to continue to promote HIV testing to drive down rates of undiagnosed infection and we need to ensure HIV treatment and PrEP are both accessible,” he says.

Callander indicated that promoting TasP strategies, PrEP and diagnostic testing with “those most in need” will help “further this exciting progress.”

“We need to do all of this equitably! HIV elimination can only be realised if we ensure no one is left behind,” Callander says.