Sydney Catholic Schools’ production of School of Rock has left parents clutching their pearls at the show’s “adult themes,” forcing the school to apologise.

Advertisement School of Rock follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn as he pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, in order to make some extra money. During his scheme, he secretly turns a class of straight-laced goodie two shoes into “a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band,” with their eyes set on winning The Battle of the Bands.

Billed As a ‘Musical Extravaganza’

The show, which took place at the Qudos Bank Arena, was billed as “extraordinary” and a “musical extravaganza” by Sydney Catholic Schools.

A casting call video from earlier this year, featuring Sydney Catholic Schools Executive Director Tony Farley, teased, “Our School of Rock arena spectacular will be on a size and scale never seen before in our system of schools.

“4000 performers from our 150 schools will perform this worldwide hit musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and be part of one of the largest musicals ever seen in the City of Sydney.”

‘Brief’ Scene Involving a Same-Sex Couple Caused Most of The Uproar

However, the “extravaganza” was overshadowed by an uproar from parents over a brief scene involving a same-sex couple, played by two male students.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Parents also complained about the language, disrespect for authority, and a scene where the children “prayed to the God of Rock.”

The brief scene with a same-sex couple, however, was the transgression that really caused a stir.

“Concerns have included language used in the show that is clearly unacceptable in a school or family setting, adult themes that are alluded to in the show which are in no way endorsed by Sydney Catholic Schools, and disrespect for authority that caused some concern.

“Sydney Catholic Schools sincerely apologises and takes responsibility for any elements which caused offence and are undertaking a full review of all aspects of the production which will ensure that a situation such as this will not occur again.”

School of Rock is the first time students from across the Sydney Catholic Schools system put on a show of this magnitude.