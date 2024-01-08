Sydney Jewish LGBT Group Reconsidering Participation In The Mardi Gras Parade

Sydney-based Jewish LGBTQI support group Dayenu is reconsidering its participation in this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade and Fair Day, citing safety concerns.

Dayenu’s safety concerns follow the December 21, 2023, open letter sent by SGLMG CEO Gil Beckwith to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supporting a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Dayenu also blames the lack of consultation from Mardi Gras and an “anti-Semitic” campaign by Queer activist group Pride in Protest.

‘Concerned For The Safety Of Our Members’

According to a statement in The Australian, Dayenu explained, “At a time when our members are reporting feelings of distress and a sense of isolation from the LGBTQIA+ community and the wider community, it is disappointing that Mardi Gras did not reach out to Dayenu prior to posting an open letter to the Prime Minister.

“Dayenu would like to remind our LGBTQIA+ community that Israel offers sanctuary and continues to offer sanctuary to members of our community fleeing oppression and indeed the death penalty at the hands of the internationally recognised terrorist group Hamas within Palestine. The rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in Israel are set in law.

They continued, “Due to an aggressive and ongoing anti-Semitic campaign by Pride in Protest, and a lack of consultation from Mardi Gras, Dayenu is reconsidering our involve­ment in Fair Day and the Mardi Gras Parade. We are concerned for the safety of our members in Sydney’s Queer spaces.”

Beckwith: We support actions that promote peace and the preservation of human life

In the open letter to Albanese, Beckwith expressed support for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the immediate release of all hostages in the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“We join, alongside global LGBTQIA+ communities, in supporting the international call for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the immediate release of all hostages in the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We urge that the Australian government intervene and call for the Israeli forces to make every effort to protect the lives of civilians.”

She continued, “We are also concerned at the divisions this conflict is causing here in Australia, with an increase in both Islamophobia and Antisemitism reported.”

Beckwith added, “We support actions that promote peace, and the preservation of human life. We support the Australian Government’s call for an immediate and enduring ceasefire.”

Star Observer has contacted Dayenu for a comment and we will include it when received.

Pride in Protest: Zionism is a right-wing extremist ideology that is distinct from Judaism

In a statement in response to Dayenu’s accusations of anti-semitism, Pride in Protest said, “Zionism is a right-wing extremist ideology that is distinct from Judaism. When someone claims that being Jewish and being Zionist are the same thing, then they are claiming all Jews are complicit in this massacre. This assertion is deeply antisemitic and false.”

Pride in Protest added, “If you are Jewish, and wish to march in Mardi Gras without being pressured by Zionists to support genocide, then we welcome you to march with Pride in Protest. If Dayenu intends to withdraw from the parade because of their desire to support genocide, then we encourage Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to give their space over to other Jewish groups who do not support an anti-trans and pro-genocide approach.”

SGLMG: This letter was a call against violence and oppression in all its forms

According to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the open letter was written after receiving feedback from SGLMG members at the December 9 SGLMG AGM.

In a statement, SGLMG explained, “This letter was a call against violence and oppression in all its forms. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has always stood for peace, inclusivity, and the right of all individuals, including both Israeli and Palestinian LGBTQIA+ communities, to live without fear and free from persecution.

“The wellbeing of all members of our community, irrespective of their background, is of paramount importance to us. The letter expressed concern for both the Israeli and Palestinian LGBTQIA+ people affected by the ongoing conflict. We are equally supportive of our Jewish and Palestinian community members, and our commitment is to always advocate for peace and safe spaces.”

They continued, “We understand the complexities and sensitivities of such issues and the impact they can have on individuals within our community. It is not our intention to cause distress or feelings of unsafety.”

Dayenu founded in 1999 as a coalition of local lesbian and gay Jewish groups

Dayenu was founded in 1999 as a coalition of local lesbian and gay Jewish groups, in order to enter a float in the 2000 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Dayenu is a Hebrew word that loosely translates to mean “enough”.

According to the group’s website, “we use [Dayenu] to capture our reaction to the ignorance, denial, narrow-mindedness and mistreatment that has constantly vexed Jewish gays and lesbians and their families.”

“We work to nourish the ongoing conversation across the whole spectrum of religious observance, from Secular to Reform and Orthodox – as well as valuing the vital contributions that sexuality and gender diversity bring to society.”

According to NBC News, over 1,200 people have been killed in Israel in a large-scale attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 100 of the 240 hostages abducted by Hamas remain in captivity in Gaza. Palestinian Health Ministry said that over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 after Israel launched air and ground assaults. According to UNICEF, children make up 47 percent of Gaza’s population.