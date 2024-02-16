Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore To Propose Free Sunday Admission To LGBTQ Museum Qtopia

At tonight’s Progress Pride Flag-Raising Ceremony, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore will announce a motion to provide free admission to LGBTQI Museum Qtopia Sydney every Sunday for 12 months.

The motion will be discussed at the February 19 City of Sydney Council meeting and is expected to be approved.

‘To Help Raise Awareness And Educate The Wider Community’

As one of the outcomes of the recent City of Sydney LGBTIQ+ Safety Summit, Moore shared that the city will “investigate providing free admission to Australia’s first Queer museum, QTOPIA, on Sundays for 12 months to help raise awareness and educate the wider community.”

Moore continued, “The transformation of the Darlinghurst Police Station, once a place of extreme brutality against homosexual men, to a source of pride and progress is incredible. I look forward to QTOPIA helping educate the community of the horrors of the past, and the prejudice we still need to overcome.”

Qtopia Sydney CEO: Immensely Grateful

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher welcomed the news of a free community day.

“As the first organisation to support us with vital seed funding, and our inaugural space The Bandstand, the partnership with the City is one that we cherish,” Fisher said.

“This new endeavour will provide greater opportunity for all members of the community to immerse themselves in our dedicated spaces at 301 Forbes Street, The Substation, The Bandstand and The Toilet Block, and we are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Lord Mayor Clover Moore, her councillors and the entire team.”

Qtopia Set To Open Later This Month

Qtopia Sydney is set to open at its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station (301 Forbes Street) on February 23. The Qtopia Sydney Campus includes 301 Forbes Street, The Substation, The Bandstand in Green Park, and the Taylor Square Toilet Block.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s Queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

In September, the old Darlinghurst Police Station was officially handed over to Qtopia Sydney. Before the handover, the NSW Government was using the old police station as offices for NSW Health.

Progress Pride Raising Ceremony

Tonight’s Progress Pride Raising Ceremony at Sydney Town Hall, officially marks the beginning of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 festival season.

Going from February 16 until March 3, this year’s Mardi Gras season is packed with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music before climaxing on March 2 with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.