Target Buckles Under Pressure From Anti-LGBT Bigots, Removes Pride Themed Products

US-based retail giant Target is removing LGBTQI-themed products in the lead-up to Pride Month after buckling under pressure from homophobes and transphobes.

Removed Items That Attracted ‘Significant Confrontational Behaviour’

Target, in a statement released May 23, explained, “Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the centre of the most significant confrontational behaviour.”

According to a report by The Guardian, Target did not specify which items they would be removing, but among the items that received the most “confrontational behaviour” were “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits.

Target has also moved its Pride products to the back of stores in some southern states, following confrontations with bigoted shoppers.

‘Exactly Why Many Of Us Have Railed Against Corporate Pride’

In response to the news, trans activist Erin Reed, tweeted, “The way that Bud Light and Target are reacting to the far right angry at including LGBTQ+ people is EXACTLY why many of us have railed against corporate pride.

“If your advocacy consists merely of rainbows that disappear at the first gust of fascist wind, it amounts to net harm.”

Pride month takes place in June in order to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City.

The first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras march took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.