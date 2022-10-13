—

Jeremy Rockliff, the Premier and Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, last week announced the 2022-2023 implementation plan for the Tasmania’s mental health strategy.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses mental health and suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The “Rethink 2022-23 Implementation Program” identified LGBTQI Tasmanians as one of three priority groups they are aiming this strategy towards. Mental health has always been a severe risk for the LGBTQI+ community, especially the younger generations, resulting primarily from discrimination and stigma.

More Funding For LGBTQI Services

More funding in developing a mental health model is just one of the ways this new plan aims to help LGBTQI+ people

This mental health strategy is planning to implement four concepts that will help the community. The government is planning to allocate more money and funding into developing a Tasmanian LGBTQI mental health service model, and LGBTQI inclusion training to be made mandatory for all health department employees.

Equality Tasmania, Working It Out Welcome New Initiative

‘Working it Out’s’ acting CEO, Olivia Hogarth congratulated them on this initiative saying “Working It Out welcomes a plan which addresses recommendations from both state and national reports regarding the increased mental health risks for LGBTIQ people. Working It Out looks forward to working with the state government to further understand the lived experience of the LGBTIQ+ communities.”

Equality Tasmania board member, Andrew Badcock said that he applauds the State Government for taking positive steps towards reducing above average levels of mental health distress in the LGBTQ+ community.



“We will continue to campaign to ensure the mental health service model the government will develop becomes a reality.”

If you would like more information on the Rethink 2022-23 Implementation Program you can find it here.





