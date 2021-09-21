—

The far-right have a new target – they have claimed the Teletubbies are “little gay demons” and have accused them of promoting the “gay agenda”.

Following the release of Lil Nas X’s album Montero this past Friday, the Teletubbies asked the openly gay rapper if they could feature on his next album.

The tweet included four individual images of Twinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, replacing Lil Nas X on the cover of his album.

Advertisement

.@LilNasX can we get a feature on the next album? 🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/b6BNsr7Lz6 — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) September 17, 2021

“Perfect, we’ll see you in the studio Lil Nas X,” the Teletubbies replied.

Far-Right Targets Teletubbies

While fans of both Little Nas X and the teletubbies enjoyed the exchange between the entertainers, the self-described “American Christian Nationalist” Lauren Witzke was less impressed.

On Instagram, far-right commentator and former TruNews host Witzke said she always knew that the Teletubbies were “little gay demons”.

The comments section of Witzke’s post was filled with people saying she is overreacting with one commenter calling her a ‘Karren’, which is an insult used against privileged conservative white women.

This is not the first time that either Lil Nas X or the Teletubbies have been attacked by the far right.

In 2019 Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to Donald Trump, claimed that the Teletubbies “started that whole trans thing” because they sometimes wear tutu’s on the show.

In 1999 the late televangelist Jerry Falwell said that Tinky Winky was specifically promoting a gay agenda because they are purple and carry around a handbag. “He is purple — the gay-pride color; and his antenna is shaped like a triangle — the gay-pride symbol.”

‘Let’s Go, Gay Agenda!’

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the chart topping artist took to Twitter to shut down conservatives who claimed that his music video for Montero, which saw Lil Nas X pole dance to hell and give the devil a lap dance was too provocative.

“They shouldn’t be playing Old Town Road anyway, we streaming Call Me By Your Name now”, Lil Nas X said in response to a tweet made by NBA basketball player Nick Young.

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

“There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job,” he said in response to another tweet.

Last week Lil Nas X also won three VMA awards tying with Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS for the most awards won that night. He won video of the year, best direction, and best visual effects all for Montero.

“Let’s go, gay agenda!” he said during his acceptance speech for best video