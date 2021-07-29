—

There is something about billboards featuring two men in a pair of white briefs and arms around each other that seem to work up the homophobes.

In 2008, Thorne Harbour Health launched its sexual health campaign for gay men ‘The Drama Downunder’. Thirteen years later, the long-running ad campaign continues to generate complaints to Australia’s Ad Standards.

THH CEO Simon Ruth is unbothered and says that the spate of complaints that the campaign sparks every year with unfailing regularity underlines its importance. In 2019, it made it to the list of Top 10 most-complained ads in Australia.

“Having two men in the campaign has clearly sparked some homophobic backlash,” Ruth said in a statement.

“It’s blatant homophobia and stigmatising views like these that remind us how important it is to have health promotion campaigns like the Drama Downunder clearly depicting gay men and taking the shame out of having a discussion around sexual health.”

First Sexual Health Campaign For Gay Men

Ruth said that THH was “incredibly proud” the Drama Downunder campaign. “It was the first sexual health campaign specifically designed for gay men to be implemented in the mainstream in this country. For years, the award-winning campaign has been successfully reminding people to look after their sexual health all over Australia,” said Ruth.

The 2021 edition of the campaign features eight community models with messages about the importance of seasonal testing or testing every three months.

Not surprisingly the street posters in Melbourne had many again claiming to be offended by the photos.

“Sexually explicit images of two men, suggestive, compromising and grotesque, 24/7 in full public view , without any consideration of who sees these images and how they might impact children, religious persons, conservative people, foreigners and many more,” wrote one complainant.

“We do not openly promote prostitution, alcohol use & smoking and not normal sexual behaviour, but gay love is displayed like a car advert? It is utterly revolting!” they concluded.

Ad Standards advised that the campaign does not breach the Code of advertising standards.

In April 2021, Ad Standards had similarly dismissed complaints against a TV ad campaign from eHarmony that featured a lesbian couple.

For more details and to check what the fuss is all about, visit The Drama Down Under website.