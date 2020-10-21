—

In what could have been a skit worthy of Saturday Night Live and can only be described as the most agonising 10 minutes of my lifetime (watch it if you dare), Tiffany Trump giggled and posed her way through an event that proved she’s got what it takes when it comes to being trusted to sell her father’s message.

This was Tiffany’s first solo gig for Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and lucky for us, the LGBTQI community were the objects of her dubious affections!

Though she did somehow, accidentally on purpose leave out the ‘T’ at the beginning of her speech when referring to how her father supports the “gays, lesbians, the LGBQI…IA PLUS community, ok?”

uhh, no, not ok – you left one letter out?

And look, you’d forgive anyone a slip of the tongue but when you do some research and realise that this is not the only time she’s left the ‘T’ out and not even the only time at that event, you kinda do start to wonder.

Tiffany Trump: My father "supports the LGBQIA+" community.@Realdonaldtrump has spent four years unraveling protections for our Trans neighbors. So it's not surprising Tiffany says the quiet part out loud: Donald Trump does not stand up for the Trans community. pic.twitter.com/TT5y5DrmVX — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 19, 2020

In a wide ranging speech that included her giving a shout out to her mother, Marla Maples, who took a bow and waved to what appeared to be the small crowd that was in attendance, Tiffany then does an abrupt “pivot to sad”, telling us about a friend of her mother’s who tragically passed away from AIDS, back in the days when she worked on Broadway in 1992.

Shockingly, in the next breath Tiffany comes out with the bombshell, “When my father says, that he’s going to, there WILL be a cure, for AIDS within the next 10 years, there will be and God bless and thank you” and then you feel sure that the fact checkers might have something to say about that!

Other favourite Trump tunes that were trotted out included complaints about Big Pharma, tech monopolies, the lord opening our eyes, the deep state and in a laughable yet familiar trope, she tries to tell us that “the Democrats have pretty much, attempted to always control who you, “are supposed to vote for.”

She even admits that either the whole event was pulled together at the last minute or she was the best they could come up as a speaker at the last minute – neither option of which bodes well for anything she says, as it smacks of last minute desperation in the last charge to the finish line that is the election.

She rounded out the event with the stirring and seemingly (to my ears at least), insincere words, “One world, one love, equality… truly” before then walking off to Katy Perry’s Roar, which is probably another addition to the ‘unauthorised use’ lawsuits that must be surely piling up around the Trump campaign by now!