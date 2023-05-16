Trans Activist Fools Posie Parker, Give Pro-LGBT Rights Speech At Anti-Trans Event

A trans activist infiltrated Posie Parker’s Birmingham Anti-Trans ‘Let Women Speak’ rally in the UK, in order to share support for trans rights.

According to PinkNews, posing as an anti-trans detransitioner, the man contacted event organisers, who were “very keen” for him to speak.

‘Do Not Join This Fucking Cult’

In a livestream video of the May 14 event, addressing people who have detransitioned, the man said, “You are loved within this community. You have a place to go to. Please do not join this fucking cult.”

He went on to say, “We won’t be silenced. No matter what clothes I have, I am a fucking trans man– and all of you are fucking terfs.”

The activist then tried to dismantle the mic.

Advertisements

It was at this point that Parker approached and wrestled the mic away from the activist.

“Get your fucking hands off it now,” Parker screamed, as she grabbed the mic.

JUST NOW: A trans activist was given a platform at Standing For Women, an event critical of gender ideology in Birmingham, after lying about being a detransitioner. The activist ended by calling the crowd "f*cking TERFs," and attempting to sabotage the mic. pic.twitter.com/RchlT3L8VX — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 14, 2023

In an interview with PinkNews, the activist shared, “The group crushed my hands, and arms, and left me with small cuts from the force they went in on me.

“I have EDS and Nail Pattela Syndrome, hence the crutch, and have my joints pop out a lot when placed under force. My right hand is still in a lot of pain and I haven’t been able to use it that much after the incident.

“But I had already gambled and knew that I would most likely get hurt trying to dismantle the mic.”

The trans activist explained their motivation, saying, “With detransitioners often being hit by fear-mongering, lies and hate … I needed to really hammer home that they are, in fact, welcome.

“We want to support them, but falling into a cult such as the TERF movement is a surefire way to really fall into a pit of self-hatred and loathing.”