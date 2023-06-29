Trans Justice Project Demands Apology From ‘Media Watch’

The Trans Justice Project has called for a correction and apology from Media Watch following its June 26 report covering gender-affirming care.

The segment discussed the sacking of Age columnist Julie Szego, with host Paul Barry calling Szego, “another casualty in the gender wars.”

Szego was sacked from The Age, in early June, after her comments about “woke journalists” following the masthead’s refusal to publish her article about gender-affirming care.

Barry concluded the segment by saying, “In a debate where both sides accuse the other of extremism, it’s the media’s duty to be an honest broker, treat both sides with respect, and not be scared into silence.”

Open Letter Calls Out Lack Of Accuracy

In an open letter addressed to host Paul Barry, the Trans Justice Project called out the segment’s “lack of accuracy, balance, and fairness.”

The letter stated, “Gender-affirming care helps trans people to thrive, live their best lives, and gives them the freedom to be themselves. The broad medical consensus is that gender-affirming care is a life-changing treatment, it improves people’s lives, and more needs to be done to make it more affordable and accessible to everyone who needs it.



“The segment failed to adequately engage with vital facts and context that were necessary for audiences to gain a full understanding of the article in question.”

Signed By Over A Dozen Community Organisations

The letter was signed by over 15 community organisations, including Amnesty International Australia, Thorne Harbour Health, Victorian Pride Lobby, and Transgender Victoria.

“This morning we are standing together with a number of trans-led, LGBTQIA+, and Human Rights groups calling for a correction and apology from MediaWatch,” Director of the Trans Justice Project Jackie Turner said.

“Trans people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. It is incredibly concerning that a show that markets itself as an impartial watchdog has done such a poor job of representing these issues accurately and fairly.

“In an environment of increasing hostility towards the LGBTQIA+ community it is so important that the media are engaging in accurate and fair reporting, and are not spreading disinformation about our communities”

Media Watch has been contacted for comment which we will include when we receive it.