Trans Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr Engaged To Girlfriend Erin Reed

Trans Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat, got engaged to her girlfriend, trans activist Erin Reed, at a Queer prom in their hometown of Missoula, Montana, on May 5.

While giving a speech at the Queer prom on the different kinds of love, she invited Reed to stand next to her.

‘Looking For A Love That Felt Like Home’

According to NBC News, Zephyr said, “I could not do the things I do in that legislature without her to come home to every night. I think about love, and I think about trans love having been throughout history, to the past, to the future and to the present moment, and I am so blessed to have Erin by my side.”

Zephyr then asked the crowd to share a moment with her, turned to Reed, and proposed.

In a post to Twitter, Zephyr, 34, shared, “Tonight I asked Erin to marry me. A year ago, I told Erin that I was looking for a love that felt like home. I have found that and so much more. I have found my future, my family, and my forever.”

Advertisements

Tonight I asked Erin to marry me. A year ago, I told Erin that I was looking for a love that felt like home. I have found that and so much more. I have found my future, my family, and my forever. pic.twitter.com/ntLayGwGJo — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 6, 2023

Reed also posted to Twitter, writing, “At Queer Prom tonight, Zooey dropped to one knee and asked me to spend forever with her.

I said yes. I can think of no better person in this world to stand side by side with. She has made me the luckiest woman alive.

At Queer Prom tonight, Zooey dropped to one knee and asked me to spend forever with her. I said yes. I can think of no better person in this world to stand side by side with. She has made me the luckiest woman alive. pic.twitter.com/70oXTWKimT — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 6, 2023

Rebuked By Republican-Led Legislature For Standing Up For Trans Rights

Zephyr has made news recently after being censured by Montana’s legislature for standing up for trans rights.

On April 26, Zephyr, was banned, after a 68- 32 vote along party lines, by the Republican-led legislature, after she rebuked her colleagues for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care for children.

Zephyr was allowed to retain her seat and cast votes remotely, but she will be not be allowed to participate in debates for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session.

In a statement released after she was banned from debate, Zephyr wrote, “In recent months, the legislature has launched a relentless assault on the LGBTQI community, introducing bills that aim to undermine our art forms, our literature, our history, and our healthcare.

“As I confronted the ban on gender-affirming care and exposed the grievous harm these bills inflict, I held those responsible to account. Subsequently, Speaker Regier denied me the right to be heard on any bill moving forward.”

On April 28, more than 1,000 people attended a rally to show support for her, including Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and many City Council members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Reed (@erininthemorning)



Last year Zephyr became the first openly transgender woman to be elected to Montana’s legislature.