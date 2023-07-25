Trans Teen Takes His Life After Being Bulled By Classmates

Trigger Warning: This story discusses suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

A trans teenager has taken his life after he was allegedly bullied at school for using he/him pronouns. Onyx John, 13, passed away on July 16, 2023, in Beaudesert, Queensland.

‘Kids At School Wouldn’t Accept It’

Onyx’s family told Daily Mail Australia that he had been bullied by students at Beaudesert State High School when he started using he/him pronouns.

“He didn’t have gender issues – he accepted that he wanted to be a boy,” Onyx’s sister Ivy Lambert said.

“The kids at school wouldn’t accept it. The students would taunt him in front of everyone. It got so bad he would be shaking if he was forced to go to school.”

According to Lambert, last August a group of girls attacked Onyx in the school bathrooms.

She explained, “The school said they would ‘handle it’ but there have never been any consequences for the pack of girls who tried bashing him in the school toilets last year.”

Lambert went on to say, “We were lucky if he went to school twice a week.”

Queensland Department of Education Investigating

A spokesperson for the Queensland Department of Education revealed that the bullying allegations at the school are being investigated.

According to the Department, “Staff and students close to the student were spoken to directly, while others were informed at assemblies or through information sent to parents. The school has been in regular contact with the student’s family and is also speaking with local elders.”

It continued, “Beaudesert State High School has extensive support measures in place to assist students and families and encourages anyone with concerns to contact the school leadership team.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





