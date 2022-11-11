—

Beauty YouTuber and influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested, misgendered, and placed in a men’s unit of a Florida Jail before being released on bail earlier this week.

Dragun (whose real name is Nikita Nguyen) was reportedly charged with felony battery of a police officer, a misdemeanour for disorderly conduct, and a violation of a municipal ordinance after an incident at Miami’s The Goodtime Hotel on Monday, reported NBC News.

An arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department described Dragun’s actions, which included her swinging an open water bottle toward police officers and a hotel security guard, “causing the water to hit and spill on” the guard and an officer.

Dragun Placed In Men’s Unit

Dragun’s representative said that she was placed in a men’s unit while staying in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

“The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Full Scope Public Relations representative Jack Ketsoyan said.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity,” Ketsoyan said in a statement.

Prison Denies Allegations

i’m not the biggest fan of nikita dragun however her being put in the MENS unit in the prison when she is a woman is completely out of control and needs to be fixed asap no matter your thoughts on her that’s such a unsafe environment for her and such a disrespect for trans ppl. pic.twitter.com/znWoGlSxHY — jax🧚 (@slasherrwhore) November 9, 2022

A Miami-Dade prison system representative released a statement to TMZ denying that Dragun was placed in a men’s unit because she “never made it beyond the booking process” prior to her release.

“Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people. All inmates undergoing our intake process remain in an open seating (open booking) area, in the presence of correctional staff. Additionally, inmate Dragun was placed in a holding cell by herself due to her high profile status before being released, and she was escorted by an LGBTQ officer during her time at the corrections facility,” the representative stated.

Advertisement video shared via Twitter shows Dragun asking judge Mindy Glazer during a bond court hearing, “Do I have to stay here in a men’s unit, still?” Judge Glazer responded,“Yeah, I don’t make the rules up there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun)

On social media, many took to voicing their anger at the news. “As a trans woman she should be protected, especially in places like this and ESPECIALLY by the government / police. you know, the people who are supposed to keep other people SAFE… criminal / guilty or not, this decision is inhuman,” said one Twitter user

Dragun has used “she” and “her” pronouns since beginning her transition in 2015. Full Scope Public Relations representative Ketsoyan addressed the public following her release, stating, “Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”





