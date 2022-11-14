—

Two English Premier League football players in the same team are reportedly in a relationship and are open about the couple’s status to the club. According to The Sun, while other members of the club are aware of their relationship, the players were not ready to come out to the public yet.

The publication claimed that the duo had started dating earlier this year.

A source told The Sun that the club’s response to the news was positive, stating that “no one was remotely bothered about it”, and they had the backing of the manager and the hierarchy at the club. The players “did not see the need to hide from their teammates — and why should they?”

Gay Footballers

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that a new television documentary about gay professional footballers was in the works and would focus on the coming out of a former England international and Premier league Star.

The unnamed former professional athlete is reportedly planning to openly discuss his sexuality in a program that is likely to be aired on Channel 4.

The news of the documentary came days after Blackpool forward Jake Daniels became the UK’s first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Advertisement Sky Sports that being queer in men’s football was taboo, “I think it comes down to how a lot of footballers want to be known for their masculinity. And people see being gay as being weak, something you can be picked on for on the football field.”

Coming Out During World Cup

Former England striker Gary Linker revealed last month that he was aware of “one or two” gay Premier League players who were “very close” to coming out.

Linker said that it “would be great” if they came out during the World Cup, which is set to kick off in less than a week.

“It would be amazing. I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s not for me to say who they are,” he said.

The couple’s Premier League teammates have been asked not to make any public statements to protect the players’ privacy. The news of the couple was described as a “massive step forward for gay players.”

“Everyone in football has been talking about it”, the source told the publication.





