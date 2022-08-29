—

Australian cabaret star Hans is scheduled to be airlifted to a London hospital after sustaining foot and ankle injuries after falling four meters whilst performing last Friday night.

Adelaide-based entertainer Matt Gilbertson, better known as Hans, sustained the injuries after falling from the stage on a cruise ship off the coast of Turkey. He was on tour with Atlantis Events where he suffered injuries to his foot, ankle and five spinal fractures.

His manager, David Wilson told ABC Radio Adelaide that Hans was in hospital in Turkey and was expecting to travel to London for further scans.

“It’s a very delicate operation, a very complicated kind of operation.”

“The injuries he sustained that we know of at the moment [is] that it’s a shattered foot and ankle and a number – possibly five – of fractures to the spine.”

Complicated Logistics

Wilson went on to explain the complicated logistics to arrange for his client’s transfer as it included the cooperation of travel insurance companies and medical authorities.

“The attending doctor in Turkey needs to sign off that he’s fit to fly and there won’t be any complications while he’s in a jet for a number of hours while at altitude,” Wilson said. “And the receiving doctor needs to sign off and confirm that he will accept the patient on arrival and put him straight into care there.”

Cruise Ship Accident Announced On Social Media

Hans addressed the accident first on social media over the weekend, informing fans that surgery was required but his injuries could have been worse.

“On Thursday night I was involved in an incident on stage while performing on a ship in Europe that saw me falling 4 meters into an orchestra pit,”Hans wrote on their Instagram.

“It’s resulted in a shattered foot and some slight spinal damage. At this stage the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot. Obviously not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse.”

Currently, the cabaret star has cancelled a spot at the Broken Heel Festival in Broken Hill, Australia, with future shows on standby until further notice.





