—

The US journalist's passing has shocked the soccer world. Photos: @GrantWahl/Twitter

American journalist Grant Wahl sadly and unexpectedly died just hours after covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl had made headlines at the beginning of the World Cup after being detained by security at one of the stadiums for wearing a shirt that had a football surrounded by a rainbow.

Advertisement

Medics reportedly worked on Wahl for about 30 minutes before the journalist was taken out on a stretcher. The news of his death was confirmed on social media by the governing body of football in America, Soccer USA.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the US Soccer Federation said in a statement on Twitter.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game.”

“As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Advertisement

Brother Claims Foul Play

While there hasn’t been confirmation of what caused his death, Wahl’s brother Erik took to social media and claimed foul play may be the cause. In the video, Erik holds back tears and claims that his brother was healthy and the rainbow shirt Wahl had worn was for him.

“My name is Eric Wahl, I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay and the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Erik said in the video.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

“My brother was healthy. He told me he had received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died, and I just beg for any help.”