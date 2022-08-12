—

Victoria will host a new two-month-long state-wide LGBTQI Pride festival this summer. The Daniel Andrews Labor government is planning to turn the event into an annual celebration and has set aside $6.8 million over the next four years for the state’s newest LGBTQI festival

Minister for Equality Harriet Shing on Friday announced that the annual pride event, very aptly named Victoria’s Pride, will kick off this year in December 2022. The two-month-long pride celebrations will culminate in a one-day street party – the Melbourne Pride on February 12, 2023.

A State-Wide Celebration Of LGBTQI Pride

“Victoria’s Pride will be a welcoming and inclusive celebration of LGBTIQ+ communities across the state – a chance for all Victorians to show visible love and support and for our community to celebrate who we are,” Minister Shing said in a statement.

According to Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities Todd Fernando the new festival, which includes Pride events in regional Victoria, will be an opportunity “for people to showcase their support for our diverse LGBTIQ+ communities.”

Melbourne Pride

According to the state government, the Melbourne Pride and the 22 events leading up to it that were held earlier this year in regional Victoria were an unqualified success. An estimated 67,500 people attended the event, including around 30,000 people who attended the one-day street party on February 12, 2023.

The regional events included Wangaratta Road to Pride, Pirnbia – a sculptural work from Vince Partington, Thrive: Queer Voices: Out Loud in Castlemaine, Camp a photography series, Proudly Here – a Video exhibit of LGBTQI Ballarat locals who have led the way at Ballarat and a pop-up festival in Bendigo.

Victoria Pride will be delivered by Midusmma, which will continue to organise its annual month-long arts and pride event in Melbourne, including the popular Midsumma Carnival and Midsumma Pride march in St Kilda.

“Whether you are a member of our fabulous rainbow communities or an ally, I encourage you to attend Victoria’s Pride events this summer,” added Fernando.