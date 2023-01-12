—

A video showing a Christian woman apparently sprinkling “holy water” on a gay couple in front of a church in Mexico and accusing them of “teaching immorality” to the country’s youth has gone viral.

The video posted on TikTol by Leonardo Hernandez has garnered over 400,000 views.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses an act of homophobia, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

‘Get Out Right Now’

@leoperovirgo Que dificil entender que alguien puede tratarte asi por el hecho de de amar libremente 💔 los buenos somos más; Gracias a las autoridades y gente de la iglesia que decidieron actuar con amor y congruencia 💖🏳️‍🌈 ♬ sonido original – Leonardo Hernández

NBC reported that the incident took place in Toluca around 50 miles from Mexico City. The woman approached Hernandez and his partner Thomas who were hugging in an open public area outside the church.

“Get out right now! I’m going to call the police,” the woman shouts, as she is seen in the video making the sign of the cross and sprinkling water on the couple.

“It is bad to hate, lady,” Hernandez tells the woman politely in Spanish. By then a bystander tries to intervene and tells the woman, “They are not doing anything. They are just sitting here.”

Not satisfied with just spraying “holy water”, the woman is seen calling the police on her mobile phone. She tells the officer on the other side of the call, that the couple was not welcome in the “House of the Lord” and that the church was private property.

Mexico Legalises Gay Marriage

@leoperovirgo Gracias a todos y cada uno por los mensajes de apoyo y solidaridad, por darle voz, fuerza y visivilizar uno de los mas grandes problemas que enfrentanos como comunidad, amen y dejense amar libremente 💖🏳️‍🌈✨ ♬ sonido original – Leonardo Hernández

The video then shows Hernandez talking to the officer on the woman’s phone. He tells the officer that hugging one’s partner was not immoral and that they had been respectful to the woman. The officer is then heard telling off the woman that her actions were “discriminatory”. Hernandez is heard thanking the officer for speaking on his behalf and ends the video.

Hernandez posted another video of his interaction with a local television news channel. “Thank you to each and every one of you for the messages of support and solidarity. For giving voice, and strength and making visible one of the biggest problems that we face as a community. Love and let yourself be loved freely,” said Hernandez.

Last year in October, all same-sex marriages were legalised in all 32 states in Mexico.











