—

Cook & Phillip Park Pool, in the heart of the city, is proving the City has a heart – it’s throwing open its glass doors to all trans and gender diverse people and their allies for a fabulous afternoon-into-evening event of togetherness and fun.

It’s free, it’s family friendly, and it’s going to be amazing, so put on your shiniest fins and mer-tails, bring besties, rellies, partners and littlies, and enjoy exclusive access to all facilities in a safe, welcoming space.

Cook & Phillip Park Pool is a spacious, enclosed centre with undercover pools, gym, and recreational areas as well as an outdoor relaxation space. Event participants will have access to a 50m Olympic pool; a wave pool with water features and fun inflatables; free aquarobics and float-fit classes; supervised access to gym facilities and group fitness classes.

Community sporting and advocacy groups will be there, providing info and an exciting demo or two.

There will be roaming entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening, free snacks and refreshments, face painting, games and interactive demonstrations, a photo wall for happy snaps. The whole event will cruise along to a groovy soundtrack provided by live DJs Victoria Anthony and Emma Bastable.

Spinning mirror-balls, flashing coloured lights, sun gleaming through the windows, joyful splashing and music. It’s going to be magical and filled with positive vibes and love. And if it gets a little too overwhelming, there’s a low-key space with dim lighting and reduced noise levels so you can recuperate.

The centre and pools are wheelchair accessible. If you have particular needs you can contact the centre beforehand for assistance.

The centre’s cafe will be closed on the day of the event, but complimentary refreshments and snacks will be available, with consideration to a range of dietary needs. You are also welcome to pack your own lunch/dinner.

City of Sydney strives for sustainability at its events and encourages people to bring their re-usable drink bottles or use the recyclable options available at the centre. There are also vending machines on-site.

This event is inclusive and will be alcohol-free for the comfort and enjoyment of young, old and ageless.

For many Australians, swimming is as inevitable a part of our summer activities as swatting flies. However, for Trans and Gender Diverse people, the physical exposure of being at a beach, pool or other swimming location can bring on crippling levels of inhibition and vulnerability. They face unguarded stares, slurs, bullying and genuine threats to their safety and mental well-being.

Being fully immersed in water is not only one of life’s delights, it is very therapeutic. We all should be allowed to enjoy the sensualness, the frivolous fun, the physical benefits of swimming, floating, splashing around without fear of abuse or scrutiny.

When a similar event was held last year at Ashfield Aquatic Centre – the first of its kind – it was considered an outstanding success. Another night held again at Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre in Marrickville was also hailed as overwhelmingly positive.

This event at Cook & Phillip Park Pool recognises a need for frequent, easily accessed activities for Trans and Gender Diverse people and also signals support and unity from City of Sydney.

So, pack your sunscreen, sun glasses, hat, kaftan and other stylish accoutrements, gather your favourite pool pals, and enjoy one of the greatest yet simplest pleasures.

The event is free but you will need to register and numbers are limited.

Saturday, January 28, 3pm – 10pm, Cook & Phillip Park Pool, Cnr College and William Sts, (opp St Mary’s Cathedral).

Register for FREE tickets here: www.eventbrite.com.au

For more information and frequently asked questions visit: cookandphillip.org.au