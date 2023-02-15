—

The Northern Territory’s Red Centre is gearing up for its annual rendezvous with glitz, glamour and bucket loads of biodegradable glitter. The weekend after WorldPride celebrations finish up in Sydney, the party moves to Alice Springs as the ever-colourful fabALICE festival returns for its fifth edition from 9-12 March 2023.

Inspired by the 1994 cult classic movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, fabALICE started in 2018 as a yearly celebration of drag, cabaret, music and comedy in a family-friendly atmosphere, set against the spectacular desert-scape of Central Australia.

“Our festival is always held a week after the Sydney Mardi Gras, and the reason we do that is to encourage people to make the pilgrimage to the NT’s amazing Red Centre,” says fabALICE Festival Chair, Stuart Ord.

Why Alice Springs? Besides the jaw-dropping red desert landscape and MacDonnell Ranges, a little-known fact is that Alice Springs is home to a vibrant LGBTQI community – the region has the highest per-head population of lesbian women in Australia.

“The whole gamut of LGBTQI is very well represented in Alice Springs and the festival gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate difference, diversity and to champion inclusiveness in the general community,” says Ord.

There Is Something Magical About NT

Miss Ellaneous, one of Australia’s best-known Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Drag Queens, was born and raised in Darwin, before moving to Sydney.

“There is something magical about the Northern Territory and it is hard to describe unless you go there,” says Miss Ellaneous.

“And what’s so important about fabALICE is that it really does showcase the Northern Territory, its people, Aboriginal culture and landscape in a beautiful way.”

Miss Trans Global 2021 and drag performer Vogue MegaQueen, who has been to every fabALICE, says the festival has “grown massively” since 2018.

“We’ve had more interstate visitors come, which is great. There are lots of people that come from Darwin as well,” says MegaQueen.

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

A lot has changed since locals first saw drag queens strut their streets in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. “The acceptance of the LGBTQI community has come a long way,” says MegaQueen.

When not performing on stage, MegaQueen works in the mines or, as she says, in the “middle of nowhere”. “I feel very accepted and supported in the community here,” she adds.

America’s Got Talent and cabaret star Hans, AKA Matt Gilbertson, brings the hills alive and kicks off the festival this year with Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at Araluen Arts Centre.

The four-day jam-packed festival will also see epic lip sync battles, the best of the Territory’s drag performers, cabaret and burlesque shows, as well as family-friendly drag queen story time and night markets. There will also be fun and fabulous fashion shows hosted by Party Passport and sunset poolside cocktails at the Gap View Hotel on 12 March.

For the festival’s hottest ticket, head to the ‘Quarry’ dressed in your best Priscilla, Queen of the Desert drag get-up for the fabALICE Gala Under the Stars. Hosted by Miss Elleanous and Marzipanne, and headlined by 100% Kylie, it promises to be a night to remember.

Economic Benefits To The Region

Over the last few years, fabALICE has also delivered significant economic benefits to the region. According to Ord, the event has returned just under a billion dollars to the local economy and businesses.

“There is something for all ages and the whole family,” says Ord. “fabALICE is about inclusion and diversity and having a special place to celebrate these things in Alice Springs.”

Paying homage to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, fabALICE embodies the well-known spirit that is so integral to the film. “Come and be a part of an incredible community festival,” says Miss Elleanous.

fabALICE runs from 9-12 March 2023.

Red Centre Essentials

From stunning desert landscapes to some of the most unique cultural icons Australia has to offer, there is something for everyone in the Northern Territory. Alice Springs is a perfect starting place to begin your Red Centre road trip adventure. Here are some NT Red Centre highlights to add to your must-visit list:

Tjoritja West MacDonnell Ranges

The West MacDonnell Ranges are home to the towering red cliffs of Simpsons Gap, the sharp crevasses of Standley Chasm and the natural oasis which is Ormiston Gorge. Explore and appreciate the scenic beauty and history of the area on foot, swim in one of many natural waterholes, or pitch a tent for a longer stay.

Finke Gorge National Park

Finke River, believed to be one of the oldest rivers in the world, runs through the Finke Gorge National Park. This national park is also home to the iconic Palm Valley, which is renowned for its unique red cabbage palms.

Rainbow Valley

We all love a rainbow! The scenic sandstone bluffs and cliffs at Rainbow Valley are what perfect Instagram photos are made of. The Mushroom Rock, made of sandstone carved by wind and rain over a million years, is a must-see.

Uluru

Uluru is one of the world’s natural wonders and is often referred to as ‘Australia’s Spiritual Heart’. This sandstone monolith is believed to be around half a billion years old and is sacred to First Nations peoples. The world-heritage-listed Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is also home to the 36 red-rock domes of the Kata Tjuta/The Olgas

Seek Different with these 2023 events

The Northern Territory’s 2023 events calendar is packed with festivals that ‘bring the different’. Here is our pick of must-do events this year:

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light

7-16 April | Alice Springs

The only Aboriginal light festival of its kind in the world, Parrtjima celebrates Aboriginal art, music and culture over 10 nights. Inspired by the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the theme for this year’s festival is ‘Listening with Heart’. Prepare to be awed by the artworks, installations, performances, workshops, music, films, talks and the iconic light show set against the majestic MacDonnell Ranges.

Taste of Kakadu

13-21 May | Kakadu

An indigenous cultural food festival like no other, Taste of Kakadu returns in 2023 with a mouth-watering native-infused food program set to immerse visitors in a stimulating journey of the senses. Guests can expect unique culinary and cultural experiences including traditional ground oven feasts, forage walks with Traditional Owners, canapé cruises and workshops.

BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival

20 May | Darwin

The NT’s biggest and longest-running music festival returns to Darwin’s iconic Mindil Beach. The festival’s 2023 line-up includes Angus & Julia Stone, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Guy Sebastian, The Presets, Tones and I and many more.

Darwin Festival

10-27 August | Darwin

Known as Australia’s hottest winter arts festival, Darwin Festival features the best music, cabaret, theatre, comedy and much more. Ditch the cold and travel to the Top End to experience its endless summer and incredible tourism experiences.

Country to Couture

08 August | Darwin

Country to Couture highlights the best of Aboriginal fashion and textiles in a colourful showcase of wearable art. The high-energy runway presents collections from emerging Aboriginal designers and artists, and unique collaborations between Indigenous communities and well-known Australian labels.

