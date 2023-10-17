Hepburn House – A Place To Call Home

Set among the picturesque surroundings of Daylesford, Victoria, with glorious vistas from almost every window, Hepburn House is serene and welcoming; the perfect place to spend quality years.

As a progressive aged care centre, Hepburn House can provide customised, advanced service to accommodate the needs of its residents as they change over time. Hepburn House received a rainbow tick accreditation in 2016, validating it as a facility that is not only safe and friendly for LGBTQI+ people, but that also has the knowledge and skills to deal with the particular needs of this community.

Daylesford is a hub for many LGBTQI+ residents, businesses and events which makes Hepburn House an ideal place for older LGBTQI+ people to live and still be close to community and activities.

A Strong Policy Around Privacy And Choice

While it encourages diversity and openness, Hepburn House has a strong policy around privacy and choice.

A new wing adjacent to the facility is currently being built with completion expected in November this year. This wing will feature 31 high quality rooms.

Another 15-bed wing is being purpose-built to support people living with dementia.

More Staff Needed

This significant expansion means Hepburn House urgently requires more staff and they are putting out the call to all qualified people.

Anyone who has every thought about a tree-change, now is your opportunity. Relocate from the sepia haze of Melbourne to the calendar-picture perfection of Daylesford with its lush greenery and glass-surfaced lakes.

If that isn’t incentive enough, Hepburn House is also offering one month’s free accommodation in a fully furnished one or two bedroom apartment, with a further two months at $220 – $300 per week for new full-time workers who need to relocate.

The facility will also be running courses in Certificate 3 in Aged Care on site.

Hepburn House has incredible views and beautiful, modern interiors. The staff are professional and friendly. With lots of activities and outings, and nutritious, fresh meals cooked in-house, the residents are happy and engaging.

If you’re interested in knowing more and applying for a position, visit hepburnhouse.com.au/contact

