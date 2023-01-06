—

Gender Clinic Peer Worker

Part Time Ongoing

Work with & for the LGBTQI+ community in the Vic Pride Centre, St Kilda

Strong professional development opportunities

Enjoy the benefits of working in the public health sector

About our Monash Health Gender Clinic

The Monash Health Gender Clinic is a state-wide service that provides client-centred care for transgender and gender diverse people. The Gender Clinic comprises a specialist team of psychiatrists, psychologists, peer workers, research and administrative staff.

Monash Health Gender Clinic has a number of newly funded positions available for peer workers and family/carer peer workers to provide services for clients experiencing gender incongruence.

A day in the life

This permanent position for a Level 3 family/carer peer worker or peer worker will be based at the architecturally designed, purpose built Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, and is flexible from 0.4-0.8EFT. You will work within an established, friendly team environment, providing clients/family/carers as appropriate with peer support, and assisting with access to community services. Opportunities include involvement with our Consumer Advisory Panel and opportunities for engagement with research and quality activities.

What you bring

Peer worker positions require lived experience of gender incongruence, and family/carer peer worker positions require lived experience of being a family member or carer of a person experiencing gender incongruence. In addition to meeting one of these criteria, you have either completed Certificate IV in Mental Health Peer work, or are willing to complete with Monash Health’s support. Eligibility for Level 3 employment requires previous work experience in the field, and the capacity to supervise Level 2 workers.

On a personal level, you are:

able to communicate effectively to a wide range of audiences

a flexible worker with excellent time management

committed to delivering quality care, service & advocacy

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively

innovative with regard to service delivery within public health

In return

Ours is a connected team with strong shared values and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Ours is also a highly skilled, collaborative and welcoming multidisciplinary team where the only limit in your career is you.

We are committed to working with you to become your professional best. Resources to support you include supervision from the Monash Health Consumer and Family Carer Service, and collaboration with other specialist gender services state-wide. Reasonably flexible working hours and arrangements are accommodated.

There is no better time to join us and here’s just a few reasons why:

mentorship and career guidance

support to attend relevant professional development forums and conferences

a supportive learning environment should you wish to undertake further studies

salary packaging options that increase your take-home pay

access to a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

How to Apply

Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered.

