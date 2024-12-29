Charli XCX Confirms She Has A Letterboxd Account

Have you ever wanted to know what Charli xcx thinks of the latest movies? Well, now you can after the popstar has confirmed the existence of her Letterboxd account on Instagram.

It’s been an incredible year for Charli, achieving new levels of success since the beginning of her career. With her being cast for a number of upcoming film projects, the timing on this Letterboxd reveal couldn’t be better.

After her account was leaked by some eagle-eyed fans, Charli posted one of her lists on the film-tracking app to her alt Instagram account @360_brat to fully reveal her profile, @itscharlibb. In a comment, she explained that revealing her account was meant to be a New Year’s gift, but the leak inspired her to publicly show the account now.

Since this, Charli fans have delighted in seeing what movies she’s watched since the account became active in August 2023, and laughing at her many reviews.

The best Charli xcx Letterboxd reviews

Of particular interest to cinephile fans were Charli xcx’s takes on films from this year, which she shared in spades.

Her four favourite films on the app are listed as The Addiction, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels, Celine and Julie Go Boating and Bride of Frankenstein, all of which she has as five stars.

Speaking on Luca Guadignino’s Challengers, which she gave five stars, Charli said: “was so amped after watching this I ended up going out til 5am with Harrison [presumably The Dare] and then was super hungover for the Met [Gala]. Worth it though.”

She also gave the upcoming Nosferatu five stars, saying that she “just really loved it and I’ll probs watch it another 2 times this month. Go off Robert Eggers.” She reviewed Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown by commenting “There were a lot of songs in this!” Hardly a glowing endorsement… especially compared to the five-star rated Conclave, which she labelled “FUCKING FABULOUS”.

Reviews of older films also appear in her diary with some hilarious entries. Her five star review of 2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth simply reads “watched this whilst George [Daniel, Charli’s partner] built lego”.

Of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, she said “Tim Curry so sexy holy fuck”, and left a like for the 2004 film Birth starring Nicole Kidman. Her take? “Music slaps & I would suck with this haircut.”

Other notable five-star entries on her account include Mean Girls, Titane, Babygirl, the original Scream and Basic Instinct.