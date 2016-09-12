—

TRANS actress Alexis Arquette has died at age 47.

She was surrounded by her family, which includes famous actors David, Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, as she passed.

In a statement, Patricia described Alexis as a brilliant artist, painter, singer and actor who “fiercely lived her reality in a world where it is dangerous to be trans person.”

“As Alexis transitioned into being a woman, she taught us tolerance and acceptance. As she moved through her process, she became our sister, teaching us what real love is,” she said.

“We learned what real bravery is through watching her journey of living as a trans woman. We came to discover the one truth — that love is everything. In the days leading to her death, she told us she was already visiting the other side, and that where she was going, there was only one gender. That on the other side, we are free from all of the things that separate us in this life, and that we are all one.

“She passed away surrounded by love. We held her and sang her David Bowie’s “Starman” as she punched through the veil to the other side. We washed her body in rose petals and surrounded her with flowers.

“Alexis always had to do everything first. She left before we were ready to let her go. We are all heartbroken that she is no longer with us, but we are grateful for the grace and kindness we were all shown during this difficult time. We are comforted by the fact that Alexis came into our family and was our brother and then our sister, and that she gave us so much love. We will love you always, Alexis. We know we were the lucky ones.”

Her family and friends took to social media to share messages of love for the actress.

Thank you all for your love and kind words about Alexis. My hero for eternity pic.twitter.com/Z18xLtYTBv — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 11, 2016

My heart goes out to anyone who was lucky enough to know Alexis.

We will love and miss you forever. — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) September 11, 2016

R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 11, 2016

I am so heartsore to hear of the passing of a darling friend, #AlexisArquette Beautiful #Starman Shine On! Loved by many, Loved by me. — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) September 11, 2016

Alexis was an outspoken activist for trans rights, and is best known for her acting roles in films like The Wedding Singer and Pulp Fiction.