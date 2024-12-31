‘Wicked’ Officially Highest-Grossing Broadway Adaptation Ever

Less than two months since its release, Wicked is officially the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in global box office history.

The film overtakes 2008’s Mamma Mia! starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as the biggest musical-to-film adaptation worldwide, which held the top spot for 15 years.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked has been highly anticipated for months, with Tony award winning actor Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and stage darling and pop star Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch. The film also stars beloved queer stage icon Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and even includes cameos by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the Broadway roles.

The first trailer for the film was released all the way back in February, and fans have been keeping the hype alive ever since, with plenty of viral and overly emotional moments from the stars throughout the international press tour.

Wicked is rounding out the year having made $634 million at the box office worldwide, and a stunning $10.3 million for its opening weekend in Australia.

What do we know about the second movie?

While it was known only as Wicked: Part Two for months, the offical title for the sequel was released only a few weeks ago, and is called Wicked: For Good, much to fans’ delight.

Just recently Cynthia Erivo teased audiences by revealing she co-wrote an original song for the sequel with Wicked lyricist and legendary composer Steven Schwartz.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it,” she said in an interview on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast. “I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying, and I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or if that’s what the song does.”

Erivo also said that the song is “very very special”, and that even the title will move people.

Wicked: For Good set to hit screens in late 2025, and if the performance of the first film is anything to go by, it’s sure to break even more records then.