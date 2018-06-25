—

Aussie superstar Paulini is the latest special guest to be announced for JOY 94.9’s special 25th anniversary celebration party, set to perform ’90s hits to keep you dancing.

From humble beginnings above a hardware store with a handful of volunteers, JOY now broadcasts to 396,000 listeners a month in Melbourne and even more around the world online.

To celebrate this milestone , the community radio station is taking the Emerson on Commercial Road back to the era that defined the LGBTI community in the ’90s.

“We are thrilled to be hosting such an iconic event and the community have been really positive about the theme for the night,” said Tennille Moisel, JOY 94.9 CEO.

“The Emerson is the perfect venue and we’re having a blast planning a night that will reference The Market, and celebrate the drag queens who used to perform on Commercial Road and all the tunes we used to love dancing to.”

The party takes place during JOY’s yearly Radiothon fundraising drive, with all proceeds going towards keeping the lights on at the station for another year.

“Being a volunteer-run station with only a handful of paid staff, we rely heavily on memberships and donations to keep us ‘Out, Loud and Proud’ and broadcasting for the LGBTI community,” said Moisel.

“I was wearing one of our Out, Loud and Proud badges a couple of days ago when a man stopped me to question why I needed to wear it.

“The look on his face is the reason I still need to wear that badge and that JOY still needs to exist.”

As well as Paulini, Tim Campbell is debuting songs from his new album to get partiers in the old school mood, and DJ Magnus will be spinning some hot ’90s sets.

Loads of special performances are still to be announced, along with some incredible auction items to bid on, including priceless collectibles from Kylie Minogue and Joan Rivers, a weekend away to Daylesford in a Mercedes convertible, and a private chef-prepared dinner in your own home for 20 people.

Whatever you choose, 100 per cent of proceeds go to JOY’s Radiothon.

Come and party the night away with JOY 94.9, retro style!

The party kicks off at 6:30pm on Thursday 28 June at Emerson Rooftop.

Tickets are available now for $35, including a welcome drink.

Hurry, tickets are limited!

JOY’s Radiothon runs throughout June.

Support JOY by heading to their website or tuning in to 94.9 FM in Melbourne.