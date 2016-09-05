THE LGBTI community has been represented in a new advertisement for lamb, celebrating Australia’s diversity.
Meat & Livestock Australia released the new advertisement which promotes lamb as the “meat that does not discriminate”.
He walks past two men with a baby and calls out “hey dads”, but the two men quickly shush him so that he does not wake the sleeping baby.
Das introduces trans comedian Jordan Raskopoulos, saying “Jordan’s here, she’s Greek” with Raskopoulos replying “and proud”.
The ad wraps up with Das at a barbecue with lamb cooking on it and as he is about to serve to the crowd asks “so, who was here first” to which Aboriginal athletes Greg Inglis and Cathy Freeman reply “that’d be us”.
“Do you know what the best thing is about diversity?” Das asks.
“Everything. So let’s stop talking about it and get together over the meat that doesn’t discriminate.”
You can watch the ad below.
