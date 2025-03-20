Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Set To Close

Shelf Lovers, the beloved queer book shop in Brisbane has announced the difficult decision to close their doors.

The local business took to social media on Wednesday to advise the community of the news.

However they remain hopeful of continuing the business in a different form.

Shelf Lovers set to close

Since opening in 2023 Shelf Lovers has become a hub of activity and support for the local LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane.

More than just a book shop the store has hosted a range of events since they opened including launches and events for local authors as well as their incredibly successful drag story time.

Speaking to the Star Observer in 2023 store owner Kat said “Shelf Lovers’ motto is ‘Lots of Pride, No Prejudice'” a motto that was quickly embraced by the community.

“We offer books, gifts and community in a safe and welcoming space – we literally have a sign in the store that says ‘Everyone is Welcome Here’. People can revel in their love of books, and their love of geekery, and be accepted and celebrated for being exactly who they are. At the heart of it, without sounding too corny, the shop is essentially, all about love.”

Sadly the store is now set to close at the end of their upcoming lease.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Shelf Lovers will be closing when our current lease finishes at the end of April” Kat and the team posted on social media. “We can’t express how impossibly difficult it has been to come to this decision.” “When deciding whether to commit to a new lease, we had to think about our family financial situation, as well as my health and wellness.” “While we are absolutely devastated, we’ve had to accept that we cannot sustain the business in its current form. Easter Sunday (20 April) will be our last day of trading at Wooloowin. We are currently investigating options to continue the business in some form, though we don’t have any definite answers just yet on what that might look like. We’ll keep you posted.”

Since announcing the news overnight the local community have shared their love and support for the business on social media.

“Your existence brought so much queer joy and hope and warmth to my heart. Everyday you’ve existed is change created and value you’ve brought to our community and Meanjin. We’ve got to care for our selves under these hideous times, which will then keep us and our big queer families able to keep on caring and being. Our existence is resistance. Thank you for everything and know it’s held and will forever hold an incredibly meaningful place in the queer history of this place and community” wrote one person.