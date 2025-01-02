Chloë Grace Moretz Hints At Engagement To Long Time Girlfriend

Chlöe Grace Moretz has hinted at her engagement to her long-time partner, Kate Harrison.

Moretz posted a 2024 photodump on Instagram for the new year, with the second last photo seemingly showing her and Harrison holding hands, wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

“Happiest New Year,” the actor wrote. “So thankful for what this year has brought. The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

The comments were filled with congratulations, several of which Moretz liked.

The pair have been romantically linked since 2018, when they were spotted kissing outside a Californian restaurant, shortly after Moretz had broken up with on-and-off-again boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham. They have appeared in each other other’s social media posts regularly, and sparked engagement rumours in March 2024 when Moretz was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Moretz has largely kept her private life under wraps

Although she has seemingly been in a relationship with a woman for years, Chlöe Grace Moretz didn’t officially address her sexuality until an Instgram post in November last year, in which she endorsed Kamala Harris for president and encouraged her followers to vote.

“There is so much on the line this election,” she wrote. “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Before she was 20, Moretz had over 50 film and TV credits to her name, including 2005’s The Amityville Horror remake, and 2010’s Kick-Ass

In 2019, a 19-year-old Moretz told The Hollywood Reporter that she’d dropped out of all as-yet-unfilmed projects to reassess her career choices.

Since then, many of her projects have featured LGBTQIA+ themes, such as 2018’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, in which Moretz’ character Cameron is sent to a gay conversion camp. In 2023 she voiced the gender non-conforming titular character in 2023’s Nimona, written by transmasculine non-binary cartoonist ND Stevenson.