A new music video has been released to mark what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 73rd birthday, and the work of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which was set up in the singer’s name to help fight HIV/AIDS.

The animated video for Mercury’s 1985 track Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow is a compelling short story about the power of love directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David.

In a statement, the directors said they wanted to create something that was relevant to Mercury’s life but not explicitly about Mercury and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“The AIDS crisis of the 1980s is a huge part of LGBT+ history, and it’s something that we knew needed to be handled with care,” they said.

“It’s a fine line to walk between shedding light on a subject, and perpetuating a stigma, and we were cautious not to lean into tropes and stereotypes that might hurt the modern understanding of the AIDS virus, rather than help it.”

Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow is taken from the forthcoming album Never Boring, the definitive Freddie Mercury solo collection, which will be released worldwide on 11 October through Universal Music Group, Hollywood Records and Mercury Records.

The video comes on the back of a continuing wave of interest in the late Queen frontman and his life, sparked by last year’s blockbuster biographical movie, We Will Rock You.