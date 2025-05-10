Liev Schreiber Shares His Pride For His Trans Daughter

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
May 10, 2025
Liev Schreiber Shares His Pride For His Trans Daughter
Image: Image: IMDB/Instagram

Liev Schreiber is embracing fatherhood with grace, empathy, and fierce support for his daughter Kai, who is transgender.

In a recent interview with Variety, the acclaimed actor opened up about his family’s journey with honesty and pride offering a powerful message of love and resilience for trans youth and their parents.

Schreiber, 57, spoke ahead of the Ali Forney Center’s A Place at the Table gala, a vital fundraiser supporting homeless LGBTQIA+ youth.

He highlighted the importance of visibility and allyship, especially when it comes to trans teens navigating a world that doesn’t always embrace them.

“Kai was always who Kai is,” Schreiber shared, reflecting on the moment Kai asked her family to use new pronouns.

“But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns,” he said. “It didn’t feel like that big of a deal because Kai had been feminine for so long.”

Now 16, Kai, whose mother is actress Naomi Watts, recently made headlines with her modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week, strutting the runway for Valentino.

Liev Schreiber was quick to champion his daughter’s courage and authenticity, pushing back at critics with heartfelt pride.

“Kai is such a fighter,” he told Variety. “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans’ and ‘Look at me’ and ‘Fk you. Fk off.’”

When asked what advice he would give to other parents of trans children, Schreiber spoke with humility. “I don’t know the answer for your kid,” he admitted.

“I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad. I don’t know how you were brought up. I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is. And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep.”

He also offered a dose of humour and perspective on parenting teens in general.

“I guess if I would say anything to someone who’s having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid, it’s, ‘Teenagers are a f**king headache. They’re hard. It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this,’” he said, laughing.

“But a trans teen is going to be a teen. They’re such a pain in the ass so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come.”

Despite growing anti-trans rhetoric and political backlash, Schreiber remains hopeful and focused on the bigger picture.

“I don’t like to dwell on it too much,” he said. “To some degree, I feel like I don’t want to overcook that fear or that anxiety. There’s enough in the world to be anxious and afraid about.”

Yet, he emphasised the critical need for support and resources for vulnerable LGBTQIA+ youth. “This isn’t just about representing the trans community. This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families,” he stressed.

“These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Community Rallies Around Performer Injured Ahead Of Big Gay Day Appearance
May 10, 2025 | Michael James

Community Rallies Around Performer Injured Ahead Of Big Gay Day Appearance
News Queensland News
Katya Reveals She Turned Down All Stars While One Queen Was A No Show For Season Ten
May 10, 2025 | Michael James

Katya Reveals She Turned Down All Stars While One Queen Was A No Show For Season Ten
Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Trump’s Trans Military Ban Will Proceed, Following Supreme Court Ruling
May 9, 2025 | Dr Antimony Deor

Trump’s Trans Military Ban Will Proceed, Following Supreme Court Ruling
International News
Police Arrest 30+ People For Allegedly Luring Men Into Violent Attacks Via Gay Dating Apps
May 9, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Police Arrest 30+ People For Allegedly Luring Men Into Violent Attacks Via Gay Dating Apps
News Victorian News
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Welcome Baby Boy
May 9, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Welcome Baby Boy
News
First Trailer For Lesbian Dark Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’ Drops
May 8, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

First Trailer For Lesbian Dark Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’ Drops
Entertainment