Matildas’ Emily van Egmond Marries Partner W/ Teammates In Attendance

Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond has married her partner Kat Thompson in the Hunter Valley with a huge number of teammates in attendance.

The couple wedded in a ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley yesterday (Friday December 27th) with Matildas veterans in attendance, such as Sam Kerr, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams and Caitlin Foord to name a few.

Emily van Egmond and the American Thompson met online in 2022 and soon got engaged in June of 2023. Though the pair usually keep their lives quite private, van Egmond shared with New Idea when they got engaged that she and Thompson were planning to marry in Australia – a promise followed through on with their ceremony in the Hunter.

On the day, van Egmond exchanged the iconic yellow-and-gold jersey for a spiffy black suit, while her soon-to-be wife donned a sleeveless bridal gown with a similarly coloured neck scarf. For their reception, the couple changed course with van Egmond changing to a white jacket and Thompson to a more casual mini-dress.

Sam Kerr and her partner Kristie Mewis also took the chance to dress up for the occasion, with Kerr also opting for a suit while Mewis put on a white and blue floral dress.

Other Matildas in attendance like Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Mackenzie Arnold all took to Instagram to further congratulate the couple, all while sharing their own looks for the day.

Fans congratulated the happy couple across a number of posts, thrilled to see the Matilda veteran happy and healthy with her new wife. “Aaaah finally 😍 stunning bunch you are 🥰” commented one user, while another said “Congratulations! Perfect location at the Hunter valley! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and good health x”

From us at Star Observer, congratulations Emily and Kat on tying the knot!