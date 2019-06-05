—

Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham announced his engagement to partner Luke Rutherford earlier this week, in a cheeky post on Instagram.

Mitcham was the first openly gay athlete to win Olympic gold, and is now one of Australia’s highest profile gay sportspeople.

He publicly came out in 2008, before going on to lead the 2009 Sydney Mardi Gras and compete in the 2010 Gay Games in Germany.

“He got down on both knees, I said yes, and now we’re engaged,” Mitcham captioned a photo of himself and Rutherford on Instagram.

Rutherford posted the same photo on his own account, captioning it: “He said yes. I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Rutherford, who is British, popped the question in Henley-on-Thames, England, according to the post.

The couple celebrated their six-month anniversary in last month.

Last year Mitcham was involved in a separate—albeit tongue-in-cheek—proposal, that saw him publicly profess his love to singer Bruno Mars, leading a spectacular singing and dancing flash mob at Luna Park in Sydney.