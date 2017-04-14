—

FOREIGN Minister Julie Bishop has raised concerns about the recent reports that over 100 people have been sent to concentration camps for gay men in Chechnya.

Australia has now raised the concerns directly with the Kremlin over reports gay men have been rounded up, tortured, and killed as part of an anti-gay crackdown.

Speaking to Fairfax Media Bishop said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had sought assurances from Moscow that no Australians were involved.

“The Australian government is concerned at reports of mass arrests of individuals in the Republic of Chechnya in the Russian Federation due to their perceived or actual sexual orientation,” she said.

“We have raised concerns directly with the Russian government. We are seeking advice from the Russian government on whether any Australians are involved so that we can offer appropriate consular assistance.”

Hundreds of people recently protested the reported concentration camps in London outside the Russian embassy.

The UK foreign office condemned the alleged treatment of gay men in Chechnya with Baroness Anelay calling on Russia to investigate the mass detention.

“The detention and ill-treatment of over 100 gay men in Chechnya is extremely concerning,” she said.

“We condemn any and all persecution, and call on the authorities to promptly investigate and ensure that perpetrators of human rights abuses are brought to justice.”