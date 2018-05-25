—

Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Fred Nile has introduced a bill to New South Wales Parliament that would allow and protect discrimination against LGBTI people.

The Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedom) Bill seeks to amend the law so that individuals and certain bodies are protected from discrimination on the basis of their religious beliefs and activities.

It would allow businesses such as florists, bakers and motels to refuse service to same-sex couples on the basis of religion.

The bill would also allow lawyers to refuse to provide family law advice to same-sex couples.

The Australian Christian Lobby has welcomed the introduction of the bill.

“Freedom of conscience and belief is among the most fundamental of human rights and it must be defended and protected by our parliaments,” said managing director Martyn Iles.

“At a time when many political leaders and institutions are becoming increasingly emboldened in their hostility towards faith, many ordinary Australians are feeling marginalised in their workplaces and communities.

“Whilst the bill won’t solve Australia’s serious religious freedom problem following the same-sex marriage vote, it is a welcome and significant step in the right direction.”

The bill would protect people who express beliefs that marriage is only valid between a man and a woman, as well as those who believe in only two genders.

Nile is a longstanding anti-LGBTI figure in Australian politics, who leads an annual prayer against the Sydney Mardi Gras.

Last year he claimed that marriage equality would lead to the “dangerous ideology” of “radical gay sex education” for children.