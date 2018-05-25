Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Fred Nile has introduced a bill to New South Wales Parliament that would allow and protect discrimination against LGBTI people.
The Anti-Discrimination Amendment (Religious Freedom) Bill seeks to amend the law so that individuals and certain bodies are protected from discrimination on the basis of their religious beliefs and activities.
The bill would also allow lawyers to refuse to provide family law advice to same-sex couples.
The Australian Christian Lobby has welcomed the introduction of the bill.
“Freedom of conscience and belief is among the most fundamental of human rights and it must be defended and protected by our parliaments,” said managing director Martyn Iles.
“At a time when many political leaders and institutions are becoming increasingly emboldened in their hostility towards faith, many ordinary Australians are feeling marginalised in their workplaces and communities.
“Whilst the bill won’t solve Australia’s serious religious freedom problem following the same-sex marriage vote, it is a welcome and significant step in the right direction.”
The bill would protect people who express beliefs that marriage is only valid between a man and a woman, as well as those who believe in only two genders.
Nile is a longstanding anti-LGBTI figure in Australian politics, who leads an annual prayer against the Sydney Mardi Gras.
Last year he claimed that marriage equality would lead to the “dangerous ideology” of “radical gay sex education” for children.
Good ol Fred – still fighting dragons and windmills that only exist in his own tired ol twisted brain. When oh when is he going to do us all a favour and retire?
What an absolute coward, hiding behind an ancient book to display his personal hatreds. But why stop with LGBTI people? Why not allow the “religious” to discriminate against everyone?
Why not allow Muslims to discriminate against Christians, or Christians against Jews, or everybody against Buddhists? Why not allow everything in the Bible to be allowed? Why can’t we still sell our daughters into slavery, or have more than one wife, or have 700 concubines like King David did?
In fact why have Parliaments when we can all just let people like the Reverend Fred Nile tell us how to live, because he knows what God’s will is? I guess because then, the good Rev. would be out of a job that earns him way too much money.
My mother is great friends with two retired nuns who love travelling together (and have hilarious travel stories). I have absolutely no idea if they’re a lesbian couple but they’re certainly not out if they are. So when they are inevitably refused service under the Fred Nile legislation for being two short-haired women in comfortable clothing with an evident affection for each other, what will the Christian Lobby have to say in their defense (surely the ACL doesn’t endorse anti-nun discrimination? Or does it?) and will these women have the right to sue?
With rights come responsibilities and Nile’s idea, if implemented, may well put those who think they’re refusing service to a gay couple in a very ugly position when they’re found to be wrong.
It’s also frankly horrific that businesses who deny service to gay people would explain this to people on an individual basis. It would be humiliating for all involved. The law should require businesses exercising their anti-gay rights to have a sign at their doorway explaining their position to avoid any un-Christian confrontation.
Fred Vile from The Festival of Fright, has been campaigning against Homosexuals literally all of his life. He’s achieved nothing much as a person or as a representative of his particular brand of religion. Poor sod went on TV during the 80’s claiming that if his wife was raped, he would not agree to an abortion!. His then wife actually agreed with him. This man is a fundamentalist nightmare. Largely, he’s enjoyed hearing himself discriminate.