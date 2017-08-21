—

The beautiful town of St Albans is situated on the banks of the Macdonald river, roughly 94 kilometres from Sydney, and has for many years been referred to by the locals as the “forgotten valley”.

Here you can enjoy a quiet drink in an historic pub, some pleasant riverside parks for relaxation, and feel the true sense of being far removed from the hustle and bustle of the city, while being just a 90-minute drive away.

Situated just five kilometres from the historic village of St Albans is a beautiful country retreat for sale, at 532 Wollombi Road, priced at $1,350,000.

Set on approximately six acres of gentle hill, this property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and five car spaces, along with an ideal rural residence or relaxing country retreat.

The picturesque surrounds are simply stunning and your view is enhanced by the adjoining 2,500 acre St Albans Common with grazing land and a lagoon.

Location: 532 Wollombi Road, St Albans

Contact: Rhys Coles and Belinda Vella on (02) 4566 4660

www.wisemansferryrealty.com.au