Brisbane LGBTI youth service Open Doors has launched a new alcohol and other drugs support program especially for young Indigenous sistergirls and brotherboys.

The program is funded by Queensland Health and will be delivered by a clinician and a specialist youth and family support worker, QNews has reported.

Acting general manager Chris Pickard said the program aims to provide “better social and emotional wellbeing outcomes for [LGBTI] brotherboy and sistergirl youth”.

“Open Doors Youth Service had the pleasure of hosting the exciting launch of a brand new Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) program on May 22 at our Fortitude Valley office,” he said.

“The event was a celebration of diversity and the new specialised service that is now available to those aged 12–24 in the community who may be in need of some extra support regarding their alcohol or other drug use.”

Young LGBTI people—especially those who are trans and gender diverse—are more likely to use alcohol and other drugs, due to factors including stigma and fear of seeking help.

Pickard said the new program will provide outreach support and services to young brotherboys and sistergirls, whether they are experiencing issues with substance use, or just want to learn more about harm minimisation and safety.

“The outreach model will get to young people who are in need of support but may not have the means to be able to access services, taking the service to them instead,” he said.

More information about Open Doors Youth Service is available on their website, and anyone interested in the alcohol and other drugs support program can call (07) 3257 7660 for further details.