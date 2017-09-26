Brisbane’s Catholic archbishop has urged Australians to vote no on marriage equality, saying discrimination about who can marry is not new and comparing it to parents marrying their children.
Archbishop Mark Coleridge said same-sex couples must be respected but that society has always discriminated about marriage, SBS News has reported.
“Children can’t marry their parents. Sibling marrying sibling has always been ruled out.”
Coleridge made similar comments in a position statement earlier this month, writing that only a man and a woman could be married.
“Other forms of love may indeed be love and often are,” he wrote.
“That means they have value, yes; but it doesn’t mean they are or could become marriage.
“Same-sex marriage ideology implies that equality means sameness. But it doesn’t.”
Churches around Australia have taken sides during the marriage debate, with some warning of attacks on religious freedom, while others have thrown their weight behind marriage equality.
The Catholic church is currently fighting off suggestions that priests have to report paedophile colleagues who confess their horrific criminal behaviour in the confessional because this is A BREACH OF RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.
The Archbishop needs to fix a lot of problems a lot closer to home before he starts judging others. What is his view on reporting self-confessed paedophiles?
Meanwhile, I don’t want to read another word from a senior catholic priest about marriage until they CLEARLY EXPRESS THEIR VIEW THAT PRIESTS MUST REPORT PAEDOPHILES TO AUTHORITIES AND PRIESTS WHO DON’T FOLLOW THE RULES WILL BE DEFROCKED.
Fucking hypocrites.