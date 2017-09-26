—

Brisbane’s Catholic archbishop has urged Australians to vote no on marriage equality, saying discrimination about who can marry is not new and comparing it to parents marrying their children.

Archbishop Mark Coleridge said same-sex couples must be respected but that society has always discriminated about marriage, SBS News has reported.

“I mean parents can’t marry their children,” he said.

“Children can’t marry their parents. Sibling marrying sibling has always been ruled out.”

Coleridge made similar comments in a position statement earlier this month, writing that only a man and a woman could be married.

“Other forms of love may indeed be love and often are,” he wrote.

“That means they have value, yes; but it doesn’t mean they are or could become marriage.

“Same-sex marriage ideology implies that equality means sameness. But it doesn’t.”

Churches around Australia have taken sides during the marriage debate, with some warning of attacks on religious freedom, while others have thrown their weight behind marriage equality.