—

An innovative business masterclass especially for people and businesses in the adult sector is coming to Brisbane.

The first Kinky Business Masterclass, presented by Quaintrelle Consulting, is aimed at anyone in sex work or other ‘taboo’ adult industries.

The one-day LGBTI-friendly event will bring together professionals from across Australia to discuss topics including branding, marketing, sales, law, financial planning, collaboration, leadership and public relations.

Quaintrelle Consulting founder and social media strategist Nicole Jensen said the masterclass will help people in niche industries, many of whom may have found marketing agencies unwilling to take them on.

“Too many of my friends in alternate leisure businesses assume they can’t get adequate advice on running their day-to-day, let alone planning strategically for growth,” she said.

“It’s a tricky area, particularly in sex work where there are very tight laws around what can and can’t be said in marketing.”

Jensen said the Kinky Business Masterclass is ideal for people who may not even think of themselves as businesses.

“There’s a lot of businesses around who are at the hobby stage, who haven’t made it their full-time operation yet,” she said.

“They might have a side hustle for fun or be making money on an Etsy store, or be independent sex workers who might be doing it as a second job.”

Among the speakers at the event will be burlesque and kink professional Lady Severine Sinful, EROS Association policy and campaigns advisor Jarryd Bartle, and digital transformation expert Andrew Ramsden, with more special guests to be announced.

The Kinky Business Masterclass will be held at an LGBTI-friendly venue in Milton on Saturday 9 June, from 10am to 5pm.

The event being just in time for tax return season, Jensen advises attendees to check whether it is tax deductible for their business.

The day will be fully catered, with prizes up for grabs.

Businesses are invited to donate prizes and vouchers for distribution at the Kinky Business Masterclass.

See the website for more information and to buy tickets, starting from $160.