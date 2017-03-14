The annual Brisbane Queer Film Festival kicked off on Friday night at its new home at New Farm Cinemas.
Queensland Positive People screened the first instalment of its latest film series, Talking About Stigma. The night also featured the new ad The Real Conversations of Grindr, which deals with the stigma and discrimination encountered by people living with HIV in online dating.
Brisbane Queer Film Festival runs until March 19, showing a diverse selection of comedies, documentaries and dramas. Now in its eighteenth year, the festival promises something for every taste.
Tickets for the festival are available now.
